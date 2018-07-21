Zaev: Long-awaited construction of hydro system Konsko begins (video)

Gevgelija, 21 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski, Gevgelija mayor Saso Pockov and officials of the Turkish company “Adali Holding,” which is the works contractor, marked Saturday the start of construction of hydro system Konsko, near Gevgelija.

“It’s always a pleasure for me when Macedonian Government invests in new capital projects and facilities that directly contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the inhabitants, but the satisfaction is even greater when I announce the realization of the long-awaited 40 years-old wish and need of the inhabitants from this region,” Zaev said addressing the event.

He pointed out that the construction of the hydro system Konsko will be beneficial for the inhabitants of the municipality of Gevgelija for timely supply of clean and healthy drinking water, irrigation water that will come to the fields and fertile agricultural areas, to the plantations and farms, but also water for salvation of Dojran Lake.

The Government, Zaev said, is firmly committed to realisation of large capital investments that will bring sustainable and long-term benefits for the inhabitants and the development of the economy.

The construction of this hydro system is the largest infrastructure project in this region in the past 50 years and an investment that will have multi-functional role.

The crucial agro-technical function of the hydro system Konsko will be providing clean drinking water, irrigation of agricultural land that will create necessary conditions for development of competitive agriculture, increase of food products and regional economic development.

He also said that besides for irrigation, the water from the Konsko reservoir will be used for production of electricity, and additionally this artificial lake will be a new content in the local tourist offer of the municipality of Gevgelija and will create conditions that affect development of tourism, fishing, recreation and sports.

Nikolovski addressing the event said that as Government we are always focused and we are working on all projects that were completely stopped in order to provide conditions for more agricultural production, higher incomes of farmers and country to experience greater economic growth.

“Konsko dam is one of the largest capital investments in agriculture in the past ten years and one of the largest in the region, which is of exceptional importance for the inhabitants of this region as well as for the entire country,” Nikolovski said.

Konsko dam investment amounts MKD 2.4 billion provided by Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Water Economy’s budget through the Rural Development Programme. It will provide irrigation water especially during the dry season when it is most needed.

Shefki Adali, on behalf of “Serka Taahhut Insaat,” the construction unit of Turkish company “Adali Holding,” said that this is their first construction of facility in Macedonia, after Macedonia has recently received NATO and EU membership invitations, and expressed hope that they will continue with their construction works in this region and will work on realization of other projects in our country.

Regarding the hydro system, the Konsko dam, he underlined that all construction works will be completed within the agreed deadline.

Moreover, Konsko dam will be 80 meters high with a surface area of 21 million cubic meters of water. sk/15:03

