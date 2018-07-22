Fund for Innovations says procedure of first call on Economic Growth Plan is transparent

Skopje, 22 July 2018 (MIA) - The Fund for Innovations and Technology Development said Sunday that the procedure for conducting the first public call for co-financed grants of the third pillar of the Government’s Economic Growth Plan is completely transparent.

“We welcome all calls to examine the work of the Fund and we urge all competent authorities to do this without delay. As always, we remain completely transparent and open to respond to all issues and dilemmas that are being presented in public,” reads the press release of the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development.

Fund for Innovations reminded that 236 companies applied on the first public call for co-financed grants of the third pillar of the Government’s Economic Growth Plan, while 80 companies met the requirements and received the funds in the first investment wave. The same number of companies will receive the funds within the second investment wave of the first public call.

“The Fund has not so far, or in the future, discriminated or will discriminate companies on any grounds. Companies are evaluated solely according to the quality of the offered projects and the benefits from them. At the same time, the Fund has neither mandate nor an obligation to analyze the equity capital of the companies that apply, nor to assess their political eligibility,” reads the press release.

Fund for Innovations point out that the criteria that companies need to meet to be able to apply are stated and published in the public call and Rulebooks: (http://www.fitr.mk/portfolio-item/stolb3/ ). sk/15:54

