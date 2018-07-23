Rise in consumption and housing loans: NBRM
- Monday, July 23, 2018 11:05 AM
Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - Loans for households in June increased by one percent on a monthly basis and 9.7 percent yearly, show data of the National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia (NBRM).
Consumption and housing loans have registered the biggest increase, with the monthly growth at 1.3 and 1.2 percent respectively, while the yearly increase amounts to 11.1 percent and 14.9 percent respectively.
A monthly drop by two percent has been registered among car loans.
In the corporate sector, loans register a rise by 0.8 percent on a monthly basis and 2.9 percent yearly.
"Total loans in Macedonia in June increased by 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, which is owed to the increased crediting both in the corporate and the household sectors. The increase on a yearly basis amounts to 6.2 percent," says NBRM. ik/11:03
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:43 PM | Stalemate over WikiLeaks Assange's future 'coming to a head'
The diplomatic impasse over Julian Assange’s six-year stay in Ecuador’s London embassy is coming to ...
- 8:14 PM | Germany’s Roth commends Macedonia’s historic progress towards EU, NATO membership
Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, commended Monday Ma...
- 7:32 PM | At least 200 more foster families needed to provide appropriate care for each child
At least 200 more foster families are needed to provide adequate conditions for children without par...
- 7:15 PM | DUI's Ahmeti: State interests above partisan politics
Representatives of the ruling parties and the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE have their differences whe...
- 6:48 PM | Unambiguous referendum question is a must, VMRO-DPMNE’s Miskoski says
Main differences between the ruling parties and opposition VMRO-DPMNE are related to the formulation...