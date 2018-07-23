Rise in consumption and housing loans: NBRM

Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - Loans for households in June increased by one percent on a monthly basis and 9.7 percent yearly, show data of the National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia (NBRM).

Consumption and housing loans have registered the biggest increase, with the monthly growth at 1.3 and 1.2 percent respectively, while the yearly increase amounts to 11.1 percent and 14.9 percent respectively.

A monthly drop by two percent has been registered among car loans.

In the corporate sector, loans register a rise by 0.8 percent on a monthly basis and 2.9 percent yearly.

"Total loans in Macedonia in June increased by 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, which is owed to the increased crediting both in the corporate and the household sectors. The increase on a yearly basis amounts to 6.2 percent," says NBRM. ik/11:03

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.