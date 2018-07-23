МИА Лого
Monday, July 23, 2018, 

Gasoline, diesel prices drop

Monday, July 23, 2018  12:56 PM

Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - Gasoline and diesel prices drop by MKD 1-1.5 as of Monday midnight, says the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 is MKD 71 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 will cost MKD 73 per liter, EURODIESEL - MKD 62.5, while the price of extra light household fuel now stands at MKD 51.5 per liter.

The price of crude oil M-1 HC will also see a decrease to MKD 33.897 per kg.

The ERC decision is based on average crude oil prices at global markets and the MKD-USD exchange rate over the past fortnight. ik/12:52

Top