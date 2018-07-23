Macedonian Mining Association calls for public debate prior to changing law

Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) – In anticipation of the proposed changes to the Law on Mineral Resources, the Macedonian Mining Association has again called for a public debate among representatives from the government, the business sector, and non-governmental organizations, aiming to point out that mines are not the only ones polluting the environment.

According to Macedonian Mining Association's president Nikolajco Nikolov, who held a press conference in the Economic Chamber on Monday, the changes to the law are 'bad, exceptionally damaging, illogical, selective, incomplete, and impractical.'

"The witch hunt against the mining sector continues," Nikolov said. "The changes to the Law on Mineral Resources are being expedited, although they will solve nothing and will only make matters more complicated."

He called on MPs to think twice before adopting the changes, and on the media to help reveal the facts.

"We are not here to support mining, but to establish the truth. If it's proven that mines pollute the environment, we will be the first to withdraw," Macedonian Mining Association's president said.

The changes to the Law on Mineral Resources recently passed the Legislative Committee debate and are to be discussed during a plenary session. mr/13:42

###

