Macedonia expects Kosovo to withdraw duty decision

Skopje, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Government is doing everything not to introduce counter-measures for Kosovo but will protect domestic production if the decision over increase of customs duties is not withdrawn, says the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy.

"We expect the government of Kosovo to withdraw the measure, thus closing the dispute," says the ministry.

It adds that Minister Ljupco Nikolovski is in continual communication with counterparts from Kosovo and the region.

"A meeting of ministers from the region will take place on Wednesday. If the problem is not overcome then, Minister Nikolovski and Economy Minister Kreshnik bekteshi will meet their Kosovo counterparts in the subsequent days. The objective is to annul the decision and enable swift flow of commodities and services, as well as continual bilateral trade exchange. We expect an agreement that will take into account the interest of all parties involved," says the ministry.

Last week, Macedonia notified the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) Secretariat, the European Union and the government of Kosovo over its actions.

The temporary measure, which entered into force on July 18, increases by 30 percent the customs duties on imported fruits and vegetables in Kosovo. The 90-day measure is imposed on all countries exporting fruits and vegetables to Kosovo. ik/13:48

