Macedonian, Romanian tour-operators urge for direct flight between two countries

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian and Romanian tour operators are urging for a direct charter flight en route Skopje-Bucharest or Craiova-Ohrid, saying this is the key step towards increasing the number of tourists from the current 1,500 to about 30,000-40,000.

"Our objective is for Romanians to visit Macedonia at the rank of Polish and Dutch tourists, but this requires a systematic approach and a direct flight," said Arkan Kerim, president of the Tourism and Hospitality Chamber within the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce after Wednesday's signing of a memorandum of understanding with Adrian Stanculescu, president of the National Association of Travel Agencies in Romania.

Kerim said Romania is seriously interested in developing tourism with Macedonia. Romanian tour-operators that already have Macedonia in their catalogs are detecting interest among Romanians for winter tourism in Macedonia and the Balkans, but also summer holiday in Ohrid.

He said Macedonian tourists find Romania interesting but still not a sufficiently attractive destination.

"It is difficult to say how many tourists come to Skopje or Ohrid, but it is our task to present the beauties of both sides. Modern tourism means regionalization," stressed Stanculescu.

The request over the direct Macedonia-Romania flight would be put forward to the countries' prime ministers who are set to meet in Skopje on Friday.

Separately, Kerim expects growth in the number of tourists and a record-setting season.

"I believe there will be a 20-percent growth in 2018 compared to last year. The fact that we exceeded the threshold of one million tourists is an important aspect Now we are aiming for two million, maybe in a year or two," underlined Kerim. ik/14:18

