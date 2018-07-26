Zaev declares moratorium on megalomaniacal projects in Ohrid

Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) – During Thursday's parliamentary session dedicated to answering questions by MPs, Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev declared a moratorium on 'megalomaniacal' Ohrid projects that have disregarded UNESCO directives, such as the Ohrid - St. Naum expressway.

No environmental assessments were done before drawing up either the Ohrid - St. Naum expressway or the highway from Struga to the Albanian border, according to PM Zaev. After determining this, the government has redirected those finances to the reconstruction of other highways.

Similarly, there will be no support at the moment for projects such as a ski center or Mediterranean-style beaches.

"The projects will continue after we discuss them first with the European Bank for Renewal and Development," Zaev said, "and complete all necessary environmental assessments in line with UNESCO directives."

"We will also build the Kicevo - Lin railway according to UNESCO guidelines. Current central and local government policies aim to stop megalomaniacal construction projects in Ohrid," Zaev said, adding that any investors with 'megalomaniacal appetites' will be turned down.

Zaev said these policies would be implemented in Struga, as well. mr/13:54

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.