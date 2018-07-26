Macedonia for now isn't introducing tariff counter-measures for Kosovo
- Thursday, July 26, 2018 5:05 PM
Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia so far isn't considering introducing counter-measures for Kosovo, but it expects the increased tariffs to be fully revoked based on the ongoing negotiations, says the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy on Thursday.
After tomorrow's meeting of Economy Minister Kresnik Bekteshi with his Kosovo counterpart, more details will be known about what the next steps will be, according to the Ministry.
"All the negotiations conducted so far give us the reason to expect that the increased tariffs will be fully revoked. At the moment, Macedonia sticks to it position not to introduce counter-measures for now. More details will be known about what next steps will be made after tomorrow's meeting of Minister Bekteshi," states the press release.
According to the Ministry, negotiations with Kosovo in the past several days have produced results, which is evident with the fact that Pristina has already lifted tariffs increased for several agricultural products. ba/17:03
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:36 PM | Top EU court voices doubts on Polish courts' independence
The European Union’s top court indicated that it agreed with the assessment of the EU’s executive th...
- 6:29 PM | PM Zaev: Without implementation of Prespa Agreement Macedonia cannot join EU, NATO
Without the name dispute settlement and implementation of the Prespa Agreement, Macedonia cannot exp...
- 5:57 PM | Vice-Premier Osmani meets Chinese Ambassador to Macedonia Lixian
Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Chinese Ambassador to Macedonia Yin Lixian discus...
- 5:36 PM | BRICS bloc signs declaration reaffirming multilateral trade as per WTO rules
Leaders of the BRICS bloc signed a declaration supporting an open and inclusive multilateral trading...
- 5:32 PM | Macedonia opens Chapter 23 of EU acquis this September
The calendar has been already determined for the European Commission’s screening process that should...