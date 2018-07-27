МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, July 27, 2018, 

Transport minister to check construction of access roads in Prilep zone

Friday, July 27, 2018  8:39 AM

Transport minister to check construction of access roads in Prilep zone

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski will check the construction of access roads in the Prilep free zone on Friday.

Minister Sugareski will be accompanied by Macedonian Free Zones Authority manager Aleksandar Mladenovski. ik/08:39

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
8/23/2017 3:12:48 PM EU will fund portion of the Gradsko - Prilep express way with a 35,4 million EUR grant
12/15/2012 12:37:06 PM Construction of new industrial development zone Prilep starts
Top