Transport minister to check construction of access roads in Prilep zone
- Friday, July 27, 2018 8:39 AM
Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski will check the construction of access roads in the Prilep free zone on Friday.
Minister Sugareski will be accompanied by Macedonian Free Zones Authority manager Aleksandar Mladenovski. ik/08:39

