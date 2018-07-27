Transport minister to check construction of access roads in Prilep zone

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski will check the construction of access roads in the Prilep free zone on Friday.

Minister Sugareski will be accompanied by Macedonian Free Zones Authority manager Aleksandar Mladenovski. ik/08:39

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.