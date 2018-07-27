Wizz Air only airline to bid for new destinations from Skopje, Ohrid airports

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Wizz Air is the only airline that submitted a bid for new destinations from the Skopje and Ohrid airports at the latest call for state subsidies, says the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The public opening of the bids took place on Friday.

"Only Wizz Air submitted a bid by the final deadline, noon today. In the coming period, the committee will evaluate the bid to establish if the documents meet the tender requirements," says the ministry. ik/13:17

