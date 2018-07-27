Industrial producer price indices on domestic market decreased: statistics
- Friday, July 27, 2018 1:15 PM
Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - The industrial producer prices on the domestic market in June 2018 is decreased by 0.3% at the monthly level, and by 0.8% at the annual level, according to the State Statistical Office’s data.
In June 2018, in comparison with May 2018, the industrial producer prices on the domestic market decreased in the groups Energy by 0.6%, in the group Capital goods by 0.3% in the group Intermediate goods, except energy by 0.2% and in the group Non-durable consumer goods by 0.1%.
In June 2018 in comparison with June 2017, the industrial producer prices on the domestic market decreased in the groups Energy by 7.3% and in the group Capital goods by 0.6%. sk/13:13
###
