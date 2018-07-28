Households, companies take more loans in Q2: NBRM
- Saturday, July 28, 2018 11:13 AM
Skopje, 28 July 2018 (MIA) - Households and the corporate sector have contributed to the rise of the credit activity in Q2 of 2018, says the National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia (NBRM).
The bank's latest report shows that the credit growth by the end of Q2 reached 6.3 percent.
The annual growth of deposits by the end of June reach 10.5 percent, which exceeds the 7.4-percent projection.
"Increase of the deposit growth in Q2 results from the deposits of companies but also households," says NBRM. ik/11:12
