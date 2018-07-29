Finance Ministry lists projects for improved living conditions in municipalities

Skopje, 29 July 2018 (MIA) - Kindergartens, public facilities, water supply networks, local roads are part of the capital investments realized over the past year through the Municipal Services Improvement Project.

The Finance Ministry has said that 72 capital projects in 41 municipalities have been implemented through the project from June 2017 up to June 2018.

"Over the past year, thousands of Macedonian citizens have received improved services from their municipality. These include dozens of kilometers of new or reconstructed local streets, water supply network, kindergartens. These are real projects with real values for citizens," says Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski.

The project is supported with a total fund of EUR 81,1 million from the World Bank and IPA grant for rural development in the amount of EUR 14,6 million.

"Improved services for the local population is a task for the local authorities in Macedonia. Water supply, utility services, school buildings - municipalities contribute to the country's economic development. The World Bank has provided support to the local authorities through the Municipal Services Improvement Project since 2009," says Marco Mantovanelli, World Bank country director.

According to him, the program not only provides funds for capital investments and improvement of local infrastructure, but also in building local capacities.

Nicola Bertolini, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation in Macedonia, says the Union accession is a task for the Government, the citizens and the municipalities.

"Municipalities need financial resources and infrastructure. This EU programme gives enormous support to 78 out of 81 municipalities, including basic infrastructure, water supply, waste treatment, schools, streets, rural roads, culture centers. All of this is beneficial for the rural population and young people to stay there," notes Bertolini.

The project will launch 27 new capital investments in 22 municipalities in the coming six months. ik/11:07

###

