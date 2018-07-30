ERC to announce heating prices

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is to announce Monday heating prices.

Additionally, ERC is to hold three preparatory sessions.

ERC decided to reduce the electricity price by 0,1 percent as of July 1. sk/10:50

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.