ERC to announce heating prices

Monday, July 30, 2018  10:51 AM

ERC to announce heating prices

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is to announce Monday heating prices.

Additionally, ERC is to hold three preparatory sessions.

ERC decided to reduce the electricity price by 0,1 percent as of July 1. sk/10:50

