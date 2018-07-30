ERC to announce heating prices
- Monday, July 30, 2018 10:51 AM
Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is to announce Monday heating prices.
Additionally, ERC is to hold three preparatory sessions.
ERC decided to reduce the electricity price by 0,1 percent as of July 1. sk/10:50
###
