Macedonia awaits Kosovo duty decision
- Monday, July 30, 2018 1:05 PM
Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - It is still uncertain if and when will Kosovo withdraw the decision on increased duties of agriculture products.
The Kosovo government will hold a session over the issue on Tuesday.
"We will await for the outcome of tomorrow's session," the Ministry of Economy told MIA.
Kosovo introduced the temporary measure on July 18, imposing 30-percent higher duties for fruit and vegetable imports over a period of 90 days for all countries. ik/13:04

