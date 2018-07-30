Industrial production in June up by 12.1 percent: statistics

Skopje, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - Industrial production in June increased by 12.1 percent compared to the same month in 2017, says the State Statistical Office.

Industrial production in section Mining and quarrying decreased by 4.2%, in section Manufacturing it increased by 14.1%, while in section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it increased by 16.3%.

The increase in section Manufacturing is mostly due to increased production in the divisions Manufacture of food products, Manufacture of tobacco products, Manufacture of textiles, Manufacture of wearing apparel, Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical product and pharmaceutical preparations, Manufacture of rubber and plastic products, Manufacture of basic metals, Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, Manufacture of electrical equipment, Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c., Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers and Manufacture of furniture.

Industrial production by Main Industrial Groupings was higher in Energy by 12.3%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 13.5%, Capital goods by 34.2% and Durable consumer goods by 20.1%.

Industrial production in period January-June, compared to the same period in 2017, increased by five percent. ik/13:59

