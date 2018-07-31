МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 

ERC to decide on water and gas distribution tariffs

Tuesday, July 31, 2018  9:50 AM

ERC to decide on water and gas distribution tariffs

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is to hold Tuesday two preparatory sessions.

ERC is to decide on amendments to the Rulebook for regulating tariffs for transmission, management and distribution of natural gas and regulating tariff for water supply from Kumanovo – Lipkovo branch of company for water management AD Vodostopanstvo. sk/09:48

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

California museum can keep disputed paintings

An appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that ...

Croatia declares Day of Condolences for Oliver Dragojevic

Croatia has declared Tuesday, July 31, to be a Nat...

Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Carrie Fisher footage

Carrie Fisher is not done with "Star Wars" after a...

Michelle Williams secretly marries musician

Michelle Williams has shocked Hollywood by reveali...

Underground salt lake found on Mars, scientists report

Scientists say they've found what appears to be an...

Top