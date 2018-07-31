ERC to decide on water and gas distribution tariffs

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is to hold Tuesday two preparatory sessions.

ERC is to decide on amendments to the Rulebook for regulating tariffs for transmission, management and distribution of natural gas and regulating tariff for water supply from Kumanovo – Lipkovo branch of company for water management AD Vodostopanstvo. sk/09:48

