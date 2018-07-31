МИА Лого
Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 

Lower gas distribution prices for cogeneration power plants

Tuesday, July 31, 2018  2:31 PM

Lower gas distribution prices for cogeneration power plants

Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) decided Tuesday to change the rulebook on tariffs for distribution and management of the system for gas distribution.

ERC president Marko Bislimovski told MIA the gas distribution prices for cogeneration plants TE-TO, KOGEL and ELEM energy would be lower by up to fifty percent in period 1 August-15 October, i.e. up to the start of the heating season.

According to him, the prices are lowered due to the significantly reduced gas consumption in this period of the year. ik/14:29

###

