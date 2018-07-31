Kosovo reverses decision on increased tariffs (video)
- Tuesday, July 31, 2018 5:01 PM
Skopje, 31 July 2018 (MIA) – Kosovo's government has reversed its decision increasing agricultural import tariffs, Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi told a press conference Tuesday.
"Kosovo's Parliament took into consideration Macedonia's arguments presented at our meeting last Friday," Minister Bekteshi said, "and fully revoked the decision."
Bekteshi said the Ministry of Agriculture would estimate any losses the Kosovo tariff decision may have incurred in the meantime.
The Government would then take the appropriate measures to compensate Macedonian farmers, Bekteshi added.
Kosovo had introduced its decision to increase import tariffs on 21 agricultural items by 30 percent on July 18. mr/17:01
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:41 PM | Gov’t approves 2018-2021 Macedonia-Bulgaria program for cultural cooperation
At its regular session on Tuesday, the government adopted a report on signing of Macedonia-Bulgaria ...
- 7:14 PM | BMW to build new €1 billion plant in Hungary
German automaker BMW says it will build a plant in eastern Hungary to manufacture up to 150,000 conv...
- 6:46 PM | MIA in wildfire-hit Rafina: The smell of smoke tells of an unimaginable tragedy (photos+video)
As days go by, the number of fatalities from the devastating wildfires in the wider region of Athens...
- 6:02 PM | At least 15 killed as gunmen attack Afghan government building
At least 15 people were killed on Tuesday in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad when gunmen sto...
- 5:07 PM | Paul Manafort, Trump ex-campaign chief, begins trial
The trial of Donald Trump's ex-election campaign chief is starting, the first to emerge from an inqu...