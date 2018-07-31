BMW to build new €1 billion plant in Hungary
Budapest, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - German automaker BMW says it will build a plant in eastern Hungary to manufacture up to 150,000 conventional and electric cars a year on a single production line.
BMW said Tuesday that the plant near the city of Debrecen will cost around 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) and create over 1,000 jobs, The Associated Press reports.
Debrecen, about 220 kilometres east of Budapest, was chosen "primarily for its very good infrastructure, suitable logistics connections and proximity to the established supplier network."
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister, said BMW's investment will contribute to the country's economic competitiveness and further strengthen business relations between Hungary and Germany.
The company said Europe accounted for almost 45 per cent of its vehicle sales in 2017, with 1.1 million units sold. lk/19:13
