Ohrid gets new main bus station

Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - An opening ceremony of new main bus station in Ohrid, investment by Delfina Tours company, will be held Wednesday.

Additionally, construction of shopping centre within bus station will kick off today.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Ohrid mayor Jovan Stojanoski and Adnan Ismail from Delfina Tours are to address the opening event.

Construction of bus station began in November 2016 in line with the agreement signed between Ohrid municipality and Delfina Tours company, which bought the land for construction of the project. sk/09:12

