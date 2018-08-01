Ohrid gets new main bus station
- Wednesday, August 01, 2018 9:14 AM
Skopje, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - An opening ceremony of new main bus station in Ohrid, investment by Delfina Tours company, will be held Wednesday.
Additionally, construction of shopping centre within bus station will kick off today.
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Ohrid mayor Jovan Stojanoski and Adnan Ismail from Delfina Tours are to address the opening event.
Construction of bus station began in November 2016 in line with the agreement signed between Ohrid municipality and Delfina Tours company, which bought the land for construction of the project. sk/09:12
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:09 PM | More than 100 companies to receive state financial aid
Over 100 companies will receive financial assistance, estimated at a total of EUR 9.2 million, in li...
- 5:50 PM | Trump says attorney general should stop Mueller probe 'right now'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end a federal i...
- 5:39 PM | PM Zaev: Macedonia to seize unique opportunity to decide on its future
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev doesn’t wish to predict how the Parliament will vote if the referendum on ...
- 5:16 PM | Skopje children's hospital gets new equipment, accreditation certificate
The children's hospital in Skopje has been provided with a new state-of-the-art equipment, including...
- 4:03 PM | President Ivanov meets US official Palmer
President Gjorge Ivanov and Matthew Palmer, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe...