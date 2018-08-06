Joseph: Prespa Agreement created new model for settlement of international disputes

Athens, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - The Prespa Agreement deserves a Nobel Prize because it has created a new model for settlement of international disputes related to identity issues, says political analyst Edward Joseph, MIA reports from Athens.

In an interview with ANA-MPA, Joseph, a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. says the issue's settlement required courage towards making a compromise.

"The real reason why this agreement deserves the Nobel Prize is not because it finally solves a problem but because it probably creates a new model for settlement of international disputes related to identity issues. For example, think about the Israel-Palestine dispute related to Jerusalem's identity. The Prespa Agreement approach creates an international model that deserves nomination for the Nobel Prize," says Joseph.

He adds that the governments in both countries have played an important part, since they include leaders having the political courage to open the issues, not only talk, to get into their core and demonstrate the will for a final not temporary agreement.

Regarding reactions in the two countries, Joseph says the fact that criticism from both sides is the same "clearly shows there is a fair compromise."

"The ones having reservations about the agreement should read it and see that the individual histories of the two countries have been observed. An issue that has been open for almost 100 years, having in mind that its roots date back from the period of the Balkan wars, can be closed once and for all," explains Joseph. ik/14:18

