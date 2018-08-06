Economic Chamber says state support of investments will boost economy (video)

Skopje, 6 August 2018 (MIA) – The Economic Chamber of Macedonia on Monday publicly applauded the new Law on Financial Support of Investments.

Providing public funding to growing business ventures, according to the Chamber, would increase the number of competitive, export-oriented products, which is vital to boosting the economy.

The Chamber told the press it would visit the recipients of the financial support to make sure they were allocating it appropriately. It also highlighted the need for further government funding of the business sector.

"This law is proof there's a dialogue, a partnership between the public and the private [sectors]. It incorporates all our remarks defined as early as ten years ago," said Aneta Trajkovska from the Economic Chamber.

"Only by state-provided assistance of the business [sector] can there be an increase in competitive industrial output," Trajkovska said.

According to her, the industry's contribution to the GDP was halved between 2006 and 2016, going down from 32 to 15 percent. The number of competitive, export-oriented products was also significantly reduced – from 675 to 461.

Trajkovska said the first hundred companies that have signed financial support contracts were just the beginning.

Commenting allegations that some of these businesses were close to the government, she said the law has laid out clear and transparent criteria that apply to all profit-making companies.

A brochure titled 'It's Time to Change the Economic Development Model,' published in 2011, was handed out during the press conference.

The publication, according to Trajkovska, contains the business community's suggestions that influenced the Law on Financial Support of Investments. mr/15:53

