Kosovo duty decision damages at EUR 180,000: ministry
- Tuesday, August 07, 2018 12:41 PM
Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Damages from the Kosovo decision to increase duties for fruit and vegetable imports are estimated at about EUR 180,000 or 2,000 tonnes of failed exports, said the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy on Tuesday.
Trajan Dimkovski, head of the agriculture minister's office, told reporters that damages have been calculated based on last year's exports between July 18-31, the period when the Kosovo duty decision was in force.
"In the same period of 2017, Macedonia exported about 2,000 tonnes of agriculture products worth EUR 180,000", stressed Dimkovski.
Kosovo introduced the temporary measure on July 18, imposing 30-percent higher duties for fruit and vegetable imports over a period of 90 days for all countries. The decision was fully revoked on July 31. ik/12:39
###
