Consumer price index decreased in July: statistics

Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - The Consumer Price Index in July 2018 in comparison with previous month, decreased by 0.3%, while the Retail Price Index increased by 0.4%. In comparison with July 2017, Consumer Price Index increased by 1.7%, while the Retail Price Index increased by 3.3%, State Statistical Office informs Tuesday.

A decrease in the Consumer Price Index in July 2018, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers by 12.0%, fresh or chilled fruit by 2.3%, oils and fats by 1.1%, other bakery products by 0.6%, flours and other cereals by 0.5%, cheese and curd by 0.4%, frozen fish, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery by 0.3%. In July, there was also a decrease of the indices of sewage collection by 6.2%, photographic and cinematographic equipment and optical instruments by 5.9%, liquid fuels for household by 1.7%, information processing equipment by 1.5%, liquid fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment by 1.2%, cleaning and maintenance of the dwelling by 0.9%, footwear by 0.8%, equipment for reception, recording and reproduction of sound and picture by 0.4%.

An increase of the Consumer Price Index in July 2018, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in dry fruit and nuts by 0.9%, yoghurt by 0.6%, fresh or chilled fish by 0.5%, dried, salted or smoked meat, eggs and cigarettes by 0.4%, dried vegetables, other preserved or processed vegetables by 0.3%, cereals, frozen fruit and food products n.e.c. by 0.2%. In July 2018, there was also an increase of the indices of passenger transport by air by 16.1%, package holidays by 6.5%, accommodation services by 3.4%, passenger transport by road by 1.6%, paramedical services, recording media by 1.5%, bicycles by 1.0%, cultural services by 0.9%, carpets and other floor coverings by 0.7%, small electric household appliances by 0.6%, domestic services and household services by 0.5%, therapeutic appliances and equipment by 0.4%, glassware, tableware and household utensils, gardens, plants and flowers by 0.3%, clothing materials and catering services by 0.2%. sk/13:00

