Wednesday, August 08, 2018, 

Wednesday, August 08, 2018  9:12 AM

Macedonia ranks 27th in tomatoes export, 33rd in watermelon export in the world

Skopje, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is ranked 27th in tomatoes exports and 33rd in watermelon exports, independent education and research website World’s Top Exports (WTEx) reports.

Last year, Macedonia exported tomatoes amounting to US$17.1 million or 0.2% of worldwide exports, while watermelon exports reached US$2.9 million or 0.2% of worldwide exports.

Macedonia imported tomatoes amounting to US$2.9 million, which is 0.03% of worldwide imports.

According to World’s Top Exports top tomatoes exporting countries are the Netherlands, Mexico, Spain, Morocco and Canada with sale of US$416 million to US$2 billion, while the major watermelon exporting countries are Spain, Mexico, US, the Netherlands and Italy with the sale of US$81.6 million to US$364.6 million.

Top tomatoes importing countries include the USA, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Russia with purchase value totaling between US$558.7 million to US$2.3 billion. sk/09:10

