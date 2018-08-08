Revenue collection 'excellent', efforts underway for capital investments: deputy minister

Skopje, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - Excellent revenue collection has been recorded in the national budget with 47% realization of what has been already planned and the budgetary deficit is 0.7%, i.e. a quarter of the projected one, Deputy Finance Minister said on Wednesday.

Answering journalist questions, Shiret Elezi said that efforts were being made to fulfill capital investments and if deemed necessary, a re-balance of the budget would be made for which certain analyzes had been made in the Ministry of Finance.

"We are making efforts and we are urging all institutions to realize capital investments in the coming period. For this purpose, certain analyzes have been made, if necessary the budget will be rebalanced in order to redistribute finances where needed," said Elezi.

Asked to comment on accusations regarding the country's indebtedness, the Deputy Minister said that by 2016, the public debt had 48.5% participation in the GDP, i.e. EUR 4.7 billion and that the total public debt was cut down to 47.2% of the GDP by the end of 2017.

"In early 2018, in fact in January alone, the Finance Ministry paid off an inherited debt of EUR 200 million, i.e. it paid a loan taken in 2013 in amount of EUR 95 million. A bond has been also paid early," Elezi said adding that debt from 2008 until 2016 had doubled - from 23 per cent of the GDP to a record high 48.5 per cent of the GDP. ba/13:09

