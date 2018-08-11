Return of fruit shipments from Russia not due to molininia: ministry

Skopje, 11 August 2018 (MIA) - Russia has returned three fruit shipments due to infection from other insects, not monilinia, says the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy.

Ministry spokeswoman Sonja Trpcevska-Jankovska told Saturday's press conference said the Russian ban for fruit import from Serbia and Macedonia is a temporary measure.

"The State Agriculture Inspectorate and the Phytosanitary Administration have communicated with the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, urging for continuation of the cooperation as soon as possible. We are awaiting a response shorty," said Trpcevska-Jankovska.

According to her, monitoring of crops for Monilinia fructicola fungus has been enhanced.

On Friday, Russia said it plans to impose a temporary import ban on some fruit from Serbia and Macedonia from Aug. 15 over safety concerns.

The country's food safety regulator said it had found the Monilinia fructicola fungus in Serbian peaches and apricots imported since July 13. It said it had also found the same fungus in batches of fruit from Macedonia, Reuters reported.

This summer, Macedonia exported three million kilograms of peaches in Russia, which returned 120,000 kg on suspicion of being affected.

According to information published on the website of Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, a temporary import ban on some fruit from Macedonia will enter into force on August 15. A decision on future steps will be made after a probe is concluded by the two relevant bodies in Russia and Macedonia, the Russian embassy in Skopje told MIA. ik/12:37

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.