Over 100,000 tourists visited Macedonia in June: statistics

Monday, August 13, 2018  12:55 PM

Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) - 102,327 tourists visited Macedonia this June and the number of nights spent was 243,175, which constitutes an increase in the number of tourists by 20.7% compared to the same month in 2017 and an increase by 23.4% in nights spent.

The number of domestic tourists in June 2018, compared to June 2017, increased by 15.9%, while the number of foreign tourists increased by 22.4%, data of the State Statistical Office show.

The number of nights spent by domestic tourists in June 2018, compared to June 2017, increased by 11.4%, and the number of nights spent by foreign tourists increased by 29.5%.

The number of tourists increased by 16.4% in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period last year - the number of domestic tourists increased by 9.3%, while that of foreign tourists increased by 19.8%, according to statistics.

Between January and June 2018, compared to the same period last year, the number of nights spent increased by 16.0%, i.e. the number of nights spent by domestic tourists increased by 6.6%, while those by foreign tourists increased by 21.9%. ba/12:53

