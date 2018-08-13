Wizz Air: Flights optimized according to market demands

Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) - The routes from Skopje to Vaxjo and Barcelona and from Ohrid to London Luton have been optimised according to the market requests and will be operated only in the summer season, Wizz Air said.

"Soon, the airline will put on sale the summer schedule for 2019 and passengers will be able to already plan their trips and book their tickets on Wizz routes from Macedonia," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

According to Wizz Air, it is a normal practice in the aviation industry to change flight frequencies according to travel seasons and route performance.

"Wizz Air constantly monitors the performance of its routes to allow for the most popular destinations to have the lowest possible fares," the company said.

"Wizz Air underlines its commitment to the Macedonian customers by expanding its low fare network and creating more affordable travel opportunities from Skopje and Ohrid airports, currently offering thirty routes to fourteen countries and 1.6 million seats on sale in 2018, a 23% growth compared to 2017. This year, Wizz Air boosted capacity on its flights from Macedonia by upgrading two out of its four aircraft stationed in Skopje from the Airbus A320 to the larger A321. In addition, it improved its offering between Skopje and Milan, with services now running to Malpensa International Airport instead of Bergamo, while new flights from Vienna to Ohrid will be introduced this November."

Wizz Air has downgraded two of its services out of Macedonia. The low-cost airliner ceased sales for its Skopje - Barcelona service, from October 26 and it has discontinued sales for its Ohrid - London Luton flights from October 24. Wizz Air will also suspend flights between Skopje to Vaxjo in southern Sweden from mid-September due to poor demand.

The Hungarian airline was the only company that applied at a government tender for awarding subsidies to low-cost carriers. The government annulled the tender last week.

Later in the day, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said that a new public call for financial support to domestic and foreign carriers will be issued as soon as possible. ba/17:49

###

