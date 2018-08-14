KFC to open first two restaurants in Macedonia in Sept. 14

Skopje, 14 August 2018 (MIA) - KFC, also known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, an American fast food restaurant chain that specializes in fried chicken, will open first two restaurants in Skopje and Tetovo in September 14, Fatmir Zymberi, owner of KFC franchise, said at the meeting with PM Zoran Zaev.

US company is to invest EUR 10 million and in line with the business plan it will open several restaurants in the country and create 400 new jobs.

Zaev, welcoming the company's intentions, expressed his satisfaction with the arrival of the world famous brand and said that any new investment in Macedonia, in addition to creating new jobs and contributing to economic development, sends a strong message to new investors that the country is safe and stable in the market.

Zymberi said that three restaurants in Macedonia are planned to be opened by year-end, with a four-year business plan for opening 15 to 20 restaurants with a total of 400 employees.

“I am especially happy that with an investment worth over EUR 10 million, we provide partnership exclusively with domestic companies from which we supply the necessary raw materials and goods,” Zymberi noted.

“The opening of KFC restaurants is a major step in demonstrating the investment climate in Macedonia and I am particularly happy about the arrival of this brand and the fact that a message is sent to other new investors, which will increase employment and create new economic opportunities,” Zaev underlined.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, KFC is the world's second-largest restaurant chain after McDonald's, with almost 20,000 locations globally in 123 countries. sk/10:40

