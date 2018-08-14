Minister Sugareski denies tender for subsidies was annulled 'deliberately'

Skopje, 14 August 2018 (MIA) - It's not true that the government deliberately annulled the public call for awarding financial support for cheap flights, Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski said Tuesday.

Responding to accusations of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE at a news conference, Sugareski stated that the commission in charge of running the public call procedure had acted in compliance with all legal regulations and procedures.

"The commission tasked with running the procedure acted in compliance with all legal regulations and as a result of its report, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reached a decision to annul the public call. There are no small or big errors. There are only precise legal rules and procedures that must be respected, and in this case the commission abode by these rules. VMRO-DPMNE cannot imagine what it is like to work in line with the laws," noted Sugareski.

The Minister reiterated that there would be affordable flights from the Macedonian airports and that a new public call for subsidizes for low-cost carriers would be issued in coming days.

After a public call was issued on June 28, Wizz Air was the only low-cost company that applied for subsidies. The tender was annulled after the commission found out that the request of the company was not completed, i.e. the full name and address of the carrier was not written on the three sealed envelopes as required. ba/18:33

