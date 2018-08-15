Industrial turnover rises 11.9% in mid-2018

Skopje, 15 August 2018 (MIA) - Industrial turnover in the first half of this year increased 11.9%. A rise in industry turnover was also registered in June, compared to the same month in 2017, by 19.4%, and by 8.4% compared to May 2018.

Total turnover by main industrial groupings in June 2018, in comparison with June 2017, was higher in intermediate goods, except energy by 16.1%, capital goods by 31.8%, durable consumer goods by 10.2% and non-durable consumer goods by 7.4%, says the State Statistical Office of Macedonia.

Turnover in industry on the domestic market marked an increase of 0.7% in June 2018, compared to June 2017.

Industrial turnover on the domestic market by main industrial groupings in June 2018, in comparison with June 2017, was higher in durable consumer goods by 7.1% and non-durable consumer goods by 4.7%, but lower in Intermediate goods, except energy by 1.5% and capital goods by 29.4%, statistics show.

Industrial turnover on the domestic market in June 2018, in comparison with May 2018, dropped by 0.1%, but it increased by 1.2% in the first six months.

The turnover in industry on non-domestic markets in June 2018, compared to June 2017, rose 25.7%.

By main industrial groupings in June 2018, in comparison with June 2017, industrial turnover on non-domestic markets was higher in intermediate goods, except energy by 23.8%, capital goods by 33.7%, durable consumer goods by 19.7% and non-durable consumer goods by 9.2%.

The turnover index in industry on the non-domestic market in June 2018, in comparison with May 2018, increased by 11.3%. The turnover index in industry on non-domestics market rose 14.7% from January until June 2018, in comparison with compared with the same period in 2017, according to data of the State Statistical Office. ba/16:25

