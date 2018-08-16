Economy Minister to brief on implementation of measures of competitiveness programme

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Economy Minister Kresnik Bektesi is set to hold Thursday a press conference.

Bektesi will brief on implementation of measures support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of competitiveness, innovation and entrepreneurship programme for 2018. sk/09:27

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.