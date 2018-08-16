Elsewedy Electric company shows interest to invest in Macedonia

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Investment opportunities in Macedonia were discussed at the meeting between PM Zoran Zaev and management team of Elsewedy Electric company and its President and Chief Executive Officer Ahmed El Sewedy. The meeting was also attended by Franc Kuhar, member of management team of Slovenian company Iskraemeco, which is part of Elsewedy Electric Group.

Presenting the company El Sewedy showed interest in the investment opportunities in Macedonia, especially in the areas where the company is the market leader, for providing complete and integrated energy solutions in various sectors such as conductors and cables, transformers, energy management, electrical products and wind and solar energy production, Government Press Service told Thursday.

Zaev expressed satisfaction with the visit of company’s officials and showed interest of the Slovenian company Iskraemeco, which is among the leading world companies in metering products, systems and services.

At the meeting Zaev informed the interlocutors about the new Energy Law, which contains EU directives and regulations of the Third Energy Package and that Macedonia is the first in the region in terms of progress in fulfilling energy reforms.

They discussed investment opportunities in railroad transport, energy infrastructure, hydro power system and natural gas sector.

Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E. is an Egyptian manufacturing company. It was founded in 1938 by the Elsewedy family. The company manufactures and sells integrated energy products and services in seven energy segments: Electrical cables and accessories, electrical products, telecommunications, transformers, wind energy generation, energy measurement and management, engineering, procurement and contracting. sk/11:26

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.