Macedonia to seek new markets if Russia imposes bans, says Minister Bekteshi
- Thursday, August 16, 2018 12:39 PM
Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - I won't get into debating whether Russia's ban for peach export is a political decision or not, but if Russia continues with similar measures, Macedonia will start seeking other markets in the European Union, said Kresnik Bekteshi.
Answering journalist questions after a news conference on Thursday, the Economy Minister noted that every country had the right to make its own decisions.
"Macedonia is heading towards NATO and the EU and if Russia is imposing bans, we will seek new markets. Having in mind that we mostly cooperate with the EU, which is our trade partner, and with our neighbors too, we are going to find other markets," Minister Bekteshi told reporters. ba/12:38
