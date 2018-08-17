Foreign exchange earnings from tourism stands at MKD 24 billion in 2018

Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) - Tourism registered an increase of 26.5 per cent in foreign exchange earnings in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period last year. It is expected 2018 to be completed with 24 billion denars in foreign exchange earnings, 1.2 million tourists and 3.2 million nights spent.

Next year efforts will focused on attracting tourists from Romania, Germany and Spain in addition to tourists from Turkey, Bulgaria and Poland, who are frequent visitors to Macedonia, said Ljupco Janevski, Director of the Agency for Tourism Promotion.

According to him, there is interest to inaugurate direct Bucharest-Ohrid flights and ways are being sought to provide five-day or ten-day travel visas for Chinese tourists for whom the region is a popular destination.

The Agency is completely changing the promotion concept. Emphasis is put on online advertising, which covers 70%. The rest falls on advertising via traditional media.

The Macedonian Timeless website will be rebranded, announced Janevski.

"The Agency for Tourism Promotion prepared a Macedonian Tourist Passport in a brochure format and a mobile app that contains useful information about the tourist potentials of Macedonia. It also launched a new edition of guidebooks to better promote the regions in the countries, monasteries, authentic products, sites, Ottoman-era landmarks, etc," Janevski told a press briefing on Friday.

Last year, close to one million tourists visited Macedonia. The number of nights spent was 2.8 million. The positive trend is resuming in 2018, namely in the first six months an increase of 16% was registered both in the number of tourists and in the number of nights spent. ba/14:55

