Finance Ministry: MKD 12.7 billion in VAT refund for companies in first 7 months

Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - VAT refund for companies in the first seven months of 2018 is 12.7 billion denars (206.4 million euros), which constitutes an increase by 24 per cent compared to the same period last year. It shows that 2.5 billion denars more have been injected in the economy this year compared to 2017, says the Ministry of Finance.

"This is an important injection of liquid assets in the economy, which allows the companies to operate steadily as it also boosts their investment activity," the Ministry says.

According to the Ministry, VAT refund was a major issue in the economy before. The companies had waited for months to claim VAT refunds, which is regulated by law. In the meantime, they had to get loans and pay interest rates in order to resume their activities and provide salaries for the workers. It also affected their decision on whether to invest in development.

"Now, VAT refunds are carried out on time, without any selection beforehand. It is an important incentive in supporting their regular activities and investments. It is reflected in the overall VAT payment, which has registered an improvement of 7.4% compared to last year in the first seven months. Responsible management is good management with public finances, which translates into the economy and its performances," concludes the Finance Ministry. ba/13:16

