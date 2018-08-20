Agency: List of 30 producers of genetically modified rice

Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - The Food and Veterinary Agency (FVA) is continuing ground controls after compiling a list of 30 possible producers of genetically modified rice.

The variety of rice produced from a genetically modified seed has been determined, according to FVA director Zoran Atanasov.

Before measures are taken, the controls will pinpoint the producers.

"This matter is being investigated until it is fully resolved. As teams are deployed on the ground, the producers of this variety of rice will be fully disclosed. A list of 30 possible producers has been complied," Atanasov told reporters.

According to the Agency's director, controls are heightened not only in the country, but also on border crossings regarding imported goods. ba/13:52

