Renewed call for low-cost carriers 'in coming days': minister
- Monday, August 20, 2018 3:33 PM
Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - The government at a session on Wednesday is expected to pass a decree on distribution of funds for low-cost carriers, Goran Sugareski said Monday.
After the decree is published in the Official Gazette in the coming days, an evaluation committee will be set up and a public call for low-cost carriers will be issued, the Minister of Transport and Communications stated.
"A new call will be issued in coming days and I expect more companies to apply," Minister Sugareski said calling on all low-cost airlines to send applications.
The new call comes after the Ministry of Transport and Communications annulled a call for low-cost airlines in July citing 'administrative hurdles.' Only Wizz Air submitted an application. The Hungarian airline and the Macedonian government had two three-year contracts. The low-cost airline operated towards 30 destinations in 14 countries with subsidies from the government.
Approximately, EUR 5 million is envisaged as financial support for low-cost carriers in the next three years.
Analyzes are being made about the cost effectiveness of establishing a national airline, Minister Sugareski said. "Previous studies advised against establishing a national carrier. Now, new analyzes are being conducted taking into account comparative experiences from Serbia," he stated. ba/15:30
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:45 PM | President Ivanov: School for Young Leaders turns into recognized brand
About 40 young people from Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Macedonia, Switzerland, Spain…are taking part ...
- 6:52 PM | Islamic militants launch attacks in Chechnya, 5 killed
Islamic militants launched a series of attacks Monday in Russia's southern province of Chechnya, lea...
- 6:49 PM | Turkey initiates WTO dispute complaint over additional U.S. tariffs
Turkey has initiated a dispute complaint with the World Trade Organisation against additional tariff...
- 5:53 PM | Titanic: Electoral fraud trial resumes Sept. 12
122 'bombs', i.e. batches of wiretapped phone conversations, were played Monday during a trial of th...
- 5:22 PM | Organizations ask government to fund 'Boycott' referendum campaign
The organizations campaigning against the Sept. 30 name referendum on Monday asked the government to...