Renewed call for low-cost carriers 'in coming days': minister

Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - The government at a session on Wednesday is expected to pass a decree on distribution of funds for low-cost carriers, Goran Sugareski said Monday.

After the decree is published in the Official Gazette in the coming days, an evaluation committee will be set up and a public call for low-cost carriers will be issued, the Minister of Transport and Communications stated.

"A new call will be issued in coming days and I expect more companies to apply," Minister Sugareski said calling on all low-cost airlines to send applications.

The new call comes after the Ministry of Transport and Communications annulled a call for low-cost airlines in July citing 'administrative hurdles.' Only Wizz Air submitted an application. The Hungarian airline and the Macedonian government had two three-year contracts. The low-cost airline operated towards 30 destinations in 14 countries with subsidies from the government.

Approximately, EUR 5 million is envisaged as financial support for low-cost carriers in the next three years.

Analyzes are being made about the cost effectiveness of establishing a national airline, Minister Sugareski said. "Previous studies advised against establishing a national carrier. Now, new analyzes are being conducted taking into account comparative experiences from Serbia," he stated. ba/15:30

