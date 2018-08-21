Minister Tevdovski: Salary increase trend ongoing

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Finance Dragan Tevdovski called Tuesday the average pay increase of 6.1% in June 2018 compared to June 2017 'a serious growth.'

"We are satisfied with the fact that there is serious growth of 6.1% in average monthly salary this June compared to the same month last year. The increase was recorded in several industries," Minister Tevdovski told MIA.

According to him, it is a clear indicator that measures of the government, especially the increase in minimum salary has contributed to a salary raise in general.

The average monthly net wage paid per employee in June 2018 was MKD 24,203 and compared to the same month in 2017, is up by 6.1 percent, State Statistical Office said earlier today.

This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Mining and quarrying (20.4%), Information and communication (16.7%) and Manufacturing (14.7%).

A decrease in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Financial and insurance activities (14.0%), Accommodation and food service activities (11.3%) and Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (3.0%).

The average monthly gross wage paid per employee in June 2018 was MKD 35,530, statistics show. ba/sk/14:56

