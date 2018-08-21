Vice-Premier Angjusev meets German business delegation

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) – Germany is the most significant trade partner of Macedonia, Vice-Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev said Wednesday at a meeting with a visiting delegation of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, led by Helge Tolksdorf, Director of EU Enlargement Department, Southeast Europe and Turkey.

Germany tops the list of Macedonia’s business partners, Angjusev told the guests. In this respect he notified the successful operation of many German companies present in Macedonia.

‘German companies are welcomed in Macedonia. The government has been working on maintaining the good cooperation with the existing companies, as well as on attracting new German investors,’ Angjusev said.

Many German companies wish to invest in Macedonia, Tolksdorf said, pointing out that there is room for more intensive cooperation between the two countries.

‘The statistic data of the Q1 of 2018 show that that the trade exchange between the two countries could reach up to EUR four billion,’ she said.

Today’s talks also tackled the possibility of establishing a joint Macedonian-German body to stimulate, coordinate and boost the bilateral cooperation in terms of attracting new investments and realization of projects in Macedonia, supported by the German government and banks, the Vice-Premier’s Office said in a press release. lk/19:45

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.