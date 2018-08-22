Gov’t to discuss construction of Kumanovo-Beljakovce railway

Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) - The government at its session on Wednesday is set to discuss project for rehabilitation of the railway section Kumanovo-Beljakovce on Corridor 8, which will be presented by PE Macedonian Railways Infrastructure.

The government is also to review information on signing of development objective grant agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the United States: "The Republic of Macedonia as a Prosperous, Self-Reliant and Inclusive Democratic Society,” Government Press Service told.

At the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government session is to review information on signing an agreement on commitment to eliminate sexual exploitation and abuse between the UN Secretary General and the government of the Republic of Macedonia, while the Interior Ministry is to present the report on harmonized text of the agreement on reciprocal recognition of drivers’ licenses between the government of the Republic of Macedonia and the government of the Republic of Kosovo.

The government is also set to adopt two draft decisions on sending ARM members to participate in the UN peacekeeping operation - the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and in Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. sk/10:56

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.