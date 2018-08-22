Gov’t to issue new low-cost carriers tender (video)

Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) - The government at its Wednesday’s session adopted regulation on manner and criteria for granting subsidies to low-cost airlines and the programme on defining finances for the period from 2019 to 2021. By this the procedure on issuing new public low-cost carriers tender that that will operate from Skopje and Ohrid airports has officially started.

The regulation foresees changes in criteria of the new public low-cost carriers tender, Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski told Wednesday.

The winning carrier must establish a base with at least one aircraft in Skopje or Ohrid airports by January 10 at the latest for the duration of the financial support programme.

The last low-cost carriers tender was annulled in July, because only one airline, Wizz Air applied and due to inconsistent tender documentation.

Furthermore, the carrier must launch at least two new routes from Skopje by January 1 and four new routes from Ohrid, the first two by January 10, 2019 and the rest a year after being granted state support.

The newly launched routes from Ohrid airport cannot be served from the other airport and cannot have been served over the past two seasons. In addition, every new destination introduced at Macedonia's two international airports must be run at least twice per week throughout the year.

“The commission will be formed to implement a procedure for granting financial support, which will announce the new public call for submission of requests for financial support. I urge all interested airlines to apply for the call and vow that air carrier that will submit best bid will be selected,” Sugareski said.

The low-cost airline Wizz Air, which operates in Macedonian airports, received €9.5 million contracted state subsidies in the past six years. sk/14:08

###

