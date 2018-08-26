МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, August 26, 2018, 

Angusev expects Macedonia to reach projected economic growth

Sunday, August 26, 2018  1:57 PM

Angusev expects Macedonia to reach projected economic growth

Skopje, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Vicepremier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev believes it is possible for Macedonia to reach the projected economic growth of 3.2 percent.

In an interview for Radio Free Europe, Angjusev said he was expecting the first-quarter GDP of 0.1 percent to be followed by better numbers in the second quarter.

"I expect those numbers to come closer to the projected ones as early as the second quarter. I also expect the third and fourth quarters' would surpass these so that, at the annual level, we can reach our expected and desired average of over 3 percent," Angjusev said. mr/13:57

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
12/13/2017 2:21:31 PM Deputy PM Angjusev: If export rises, GDP rises, too

Mosaic

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

At least 14 people have been injured and transport...

Top