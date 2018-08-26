Angusev expects Macedonia to reach projected economic growth

Skopje, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Vicepremier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev believes it is possible for Macedonia to reach the projected economic growth of 3.2 percent.

In an interview for Radio Free Europe, Angjusev said he was expecting the first-quarter GDP of 0.1 percent to be followed by better numbers in the second quarter.

"I expect those numbers to come closer to the projected ones as early as the second quarter. I also expect the third and fourth quarters' would surpass these so that, at the annual level, we can reach our expected and desired average of over 3 percent," Angjusev said. mr/13:57

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.