Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 

Modern plant for pellet production ‘Ecolife’ set into work in Macedonia

Tuesday, August 28, 2018  4:34 PM

Rankovce, 28 August 2018 (MIA) – A plant for production of pellets ‘EkoLife’ was set into work Tuesday in the village of Ginovci near Kriva Palanka.

The project is a EUR-three million-investment of the ‘Golden Art’ company, owned by Robert and Ivica Jakimovski.

‘In a time when the nature sends clear signals for being under threat – for the air pollution – it’s more than necessary for us to focus on environment protection. I believe this plant will give a fresh dimension to the environmental awareness in Macedonia and hope for this project to stimulate many domestic investors to follow the courage of the EcoLife owners,’ Ljupco Nikolovski, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management, said at the opening ceremony.

At the moment 40 people are employed in the factory, which intends to engage 60 more in the upcoming period.

In addition to the eco-friendly component, the plant will also contribute to the revival of economy in the municipalities of Rankovce and Kriva Palanka, one of the owners, Robert Jakimovski, said. lk/16:33

