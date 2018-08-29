Economy Minister Bekteshi to meet with merchants

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) – Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi will present to merchants on Wednesday the legal acts within the Law on Green Market Vendors regulating the way green markets are organized.

After the presentation, to be held in the Chamber of Merchants headed by Ekrem Dölek, Minister Bekteshi will visit vendors at Skopje's Bit Pazar market.

In Macedonia, there are around 20,000 green market vendors in more than 50 municipalities. There are thirteen farmers' markets, as well as one cattle market, in Skopje only. mr/10:20

