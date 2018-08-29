1 billion euros accumulated in two pension associations of the second insurance pillar

Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) - About 500 thousand members are included in the two pension associations in the second pillar of mandatory fully funded pension insurance. Nearly one billion euros were accumulated in these two pension associations since their establishment.

These pension associations are subject to regular controls, Darko Sazdov, member of the Council of the Agency for Supervision of Fully Funded Pension Insurance (MAPAS), told Wednesday's session of the Parliament's commission on labor and social policy.

MAPAS in addition to supervising the work of pension associations also is focused on raising public awareness about the principles and objectives of mandatory fully funded pension insurance, Sazdov said presenting a report on last year's activities.

The mandatory state pension fund, the Pension and Invalid Insurance Fund, constitutes the first pillar, which functions based on the principle of generational solidarity.

The second pillar is made up of the mandatory private pension funds with the insurers allowed to pick one of them. Funds in the second pillar are invested according to defined rules and provide the highest level of protection of insurers and their funds. ba/15:37

