МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, August 31, 2018, 

Çağatay Kablo manufacturing plant to open in Bunardzik 1

Friday, August 31, 2018  11:32 AM

Çağatay Kablo manufacturing plant to open in Bunardzik 1

Skopje, 31 August 2018 (MIA) – The new Çağatay Kablo manufacturing plant begins operation in the Bunardzik 1 industrial development zone on Friday. The factory will manufacture cables for the automotive industry, primarily for Van Hool buses.

Construction work on the Turkish-owned factory began last year. In January of 2018, the Government issued a decision to provide state support in the form of tax deductions for the Turkish company following the Law on Technological and Industrial Development Zones as well as EU directives on transparency regarding taxation.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Vice-premier for Economic Affairs Koco Anjusev, Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi, Macedonian Free Zones Authority Director Aleksandar Mladenovski, and Çağatay Kablo owner Ahmet Köroğlu will attend the opening of the plant. mr/11:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 over 'creative differences'

Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was plunged into...

British press speculates if Prince Charles will change his name

Prince Charles (68) is officially the longest-serv...

Top