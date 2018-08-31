Çağatay Kablo manufacturing plant to open in Bunardzik 1

Skopje, 31 August 2018 (MIA) – The new Çağatay Kablo manufacturing plant begins operation in the Bunardzik 1 industrial development zone on Friday. The factory will manufacture cables for the automotive industry, primarily for Van Hool buses.

Construction work on the Turkish-owned factory began last year. In January of 2018, the Government issued a decision to provide state support in the form of tax deductions for the Turkish company following the Law on Technological and Industrial Development Zones as well as EU directives on transparency regarding taxation.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Vice-premier for Economic Affairs Koco Anjusev, Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi, Macedonian Free Zones Authority Director Aleksandar Mladenovski, and Çağatay Kablo owner Ahmet Köroğlu will attend the opening of the plant. mr/11:32

